Porter went for 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in Monday's win over Indiana.

Porter ran his double-digit scoring streak up to 12 games, a span in which he's averaging 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting a scorching-hot 57.7 percent from the field, including 47.8 percent from three. Porter adds virtually no value in assists, and while he's not a great defensive player, he does have a block in five of his last six games.