Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Porter (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Despite a report from Adrian Wojnarowski earlier, Malone has yet to officially rule out Porter. If Porter does not play, Bruce Brown or Jeff Green (finger) are expected to be inserted into the starting lineup.
