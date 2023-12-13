Porter amassed 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over Chicago.

Porter bounced back from an ugly three-point outing (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) against the Hawks on Monday, and he's now cleared the 15-point plateau in four of his last six contests. Porter was forced to handle a bigger role on offense once Nikola Jokic got ejected, and while he struggled in terms of efficiency, his final stat line was decent across the board.