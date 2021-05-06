Porter posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Knicks.

Porter's numbers continue to cool off, but his regression on Wednesday was simply due to lack of use. His services weren't required down the stretch, and he only logged 25 minutes on the court. While the Nuggets will continue to make a push for seeding, they won't do it at the expense of tiring their best players Both Porter and Nikola Jokic could see their minutes cut in the coming week.