Porter supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Porter was very quiet in the first half, scoring seven points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field while failing to post any assists or rebounds. The Nuggets forward came out strong to begin the second half with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field in the third quarter before missing his only shot attempt in the fourth. Porter finished third on the team with 18 points in the contest and he's now reached that mark only four times since the start of November.