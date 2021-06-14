Porter finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns with 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and a block.

Porter was questionable coming in as he continues to nurse a sore back, but he played through the discomfort and reached the 20-point plateau for the first time in the series. The Missouri product was clearly bothered by his back for all four games, and whether it continues to be an issue going forward will be something to monitor closely. Back problems caused Porter to fall in the 2018 NBA Draft and cost him his entire rookie season, but until recently he had avoided any significant concerns. If he's able to stay healthy, Porter will be a popular breakout candidate in fantasy circles next season -- especially with Jamal Murray (knee) likely to miss a large swath of the regular season.