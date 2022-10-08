Porter managed 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Bulls.

Porter attempted a game-high 17 shots in the loss, indicating that he has fully recovered from a back injury that cost him the bulk of last season. Managers are right to be cautious when it comes to projecting his value moving forward, although given the upside, it makes sense to target him in the mid to late rounds of standard drafts.