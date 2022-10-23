Porter closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 win over the Thunder.

Porter was one of Denver's best players in this game, and the star forward is enjoying a strong start to the season. He has scored at least 15 points in each of his first three appearances of the campaign, averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per tilt while shooting an impressive 50 percent from deep.