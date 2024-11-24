Porter supplied 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 127-102 victory over the Lakers.

Porter was extremely efficient Saturday and was one of the main reasons behind the Nuggets' impressive second-half performance in the win over the Lakers. Even though Porter finished just two points shy of his season-high mark, this was the third time over his last five outings in which he scored at least 24 points. The small forward is averaging 20.5 points per game in 11 outings this month.