Porter delivered 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Porter was coming off four straight appearances in which he ended just a few points shy of reaching the 20-point plateau, but he went off here and recorded his fourth-best scoring output of the campaign. Porter has scored at least 20 points in six of his last 10 contests and is quickly settling himself as one of Denver's top scoring threats behind the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.