Porter totaled 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 104-95 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Porter picked up his second consecutive double-double while also recording a new season-high assist total. It was the forward's 10th double-double of the season, eight of which have come since Feb. 23. Porter has been extremely efficient on offense over his last eight games, averaging 21.0 points on 57.3 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from distance.