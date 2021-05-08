Porter mustered 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 38 minutes in Friday's loss against the Jazz.

Porter carried the Nuggets offensively, and the small forward has been thriving of late with 23 or more points in seven of his last nine appearances. He has earned the right to work as the Nuggets' second-best scoring threat with Jamal Murray (knee) out for the season and has seen a spike in both his numbers and his usage rate as a result.