Nuggets' Michael Porter: Goes through parts of practice
Porter (ankle) was able to go through parts of practice Wednesday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Porter missed the last six games leading up to the All-Star break, and the Nuggets are yet to clarify his status for Friday's game against OKC. The fact that he was able to get on the floor is an encouraging sign, but it's unclear if he'll miss additional time after the break.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...