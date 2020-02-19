Play

Porter (ankle) was able to go through parts of practice Wednesday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Porter missed the last six games leading up to the All-Star break, and the Nuggets are yet to clarify his status for Friday's game against OKC. The fact that he was able to get on the floor is an encouraging sign, but it's unclear if he'll miss additional time after the break.

