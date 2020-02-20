Porter (ankle) will be available Friday against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter missed the last six games leading up to the All-Star break due to a sprained left ankle, but he's been cleared to return Friday in Oklahoma City after successfully returning to practice earlier in the week. In his last five appearances before getting hurt, Porter posted averages of 13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.0 minutes.