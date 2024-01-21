Porter (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday versus Washington.
Porter appears to be dealing with a minor illness, but he will suit up nonetheless. Denver's full cast of contributors is available with the exception of Julian Strawther, who is amid a multi-week absence due to a knee issue.
