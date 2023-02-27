Porter (injury management) will be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Nuggets initially listed Porter on the injury report, but he's since shed his "probable" tag and will be available for the 13th consecutive game. Porter is coming off of a quiet night in Friday's blowout loss to Memphis, which he finished with just five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in a season-low 19 minutes.