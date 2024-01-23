Watch Now:

Porter (illness) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers.

Porter has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes across his last five appearances.

