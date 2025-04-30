Porter (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers.
As expected, Porter will shake off a probable tag due to the sprained left shoulder that he sustained during last Monday's Game 2 loss. The 26-year-old forward has averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 assists across 34.0 minutes per game in four first-round appearances. He's also shooting an efficient 42.1 percent from beyond the arc this series.
