Porter (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 24-year-old was a late addition to the injury report due to a heel strain, but his availability never truly appeared in doubt since he was listed as probable. Porter has averaged 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 29.0 minutes over three games since the All-Star break.
