Porter recorded eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 113-104 victory over the Clippers.

Porter failed to step up offensively with Jamal Murray (hamstring), Nikola Jokic (back) and Aaron Gordon (heel) sidelined, but the sharpshooter made his presence felt by grabbing double-digit rebounds for the sixth time this season. The poor shooting night can likely be chalked up as an outlier, as it was just the fourth time this season he failed to score in double figures. On the season, Porter is averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.