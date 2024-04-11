Porter had 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Timberwolves.

Porter hasn't missed a game this month despite playing with a knee injury. Although his rebounding totals remain steady, Porter's scoring numbers tend to fluctuate depending on how the flow of the game develops. The Nuggets will need an extra dose of aggressiveness from him as they try to seal up the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.