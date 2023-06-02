Porter produced 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 43 minutes during Thursday's 104-93 victory over the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Porter hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds in the win, continuing what has been a solid postseason to this point. While his shot certainly wasn't a thing of beauty, he found other ways to contribute on both ends of the floor. He appears to be fully healthy after a number of back issues over the past few years, something that should have Nuggets fans very excited.