Porter posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 win over the Mavericks.

Porter had a terrific first half with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Things didn't go so well in the second half, however, as the small forward knocked down just two more shots on nine attempts to finish second on the team in scoring with 22 points. Despite the late struggles, Porter still led the contest with five three-pointers and has now drained five threes in back-to-back games. It was also his fourth time breaking the 20-point barrier in eight games this month.