Porter supplied 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 victory over Miami.

Porter reached the 30-point mark just for the third time this season, but the fact that two of those performances have come near the end of February is certainly encouraging for Denver, especially with the immediate future of Jamal Murray looking cloudy due to the right ankle sprain he suffered in this same game against Miami. Porter could pick up a bigger role on offense if Murray misses Saturday's trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.