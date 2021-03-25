Porter posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's blowout 135-111 loss to the Raptors.

The 22-year-old extended his double-digit points streak to 17 games on Wednesday. Over his last 17 games, Porter is averaging 18.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers. The second-year forward doesn't provide consistent defensive stats, but he should continue posting plenty of points, rebounds, three-pointers and field-goal percentage the rest of the way.