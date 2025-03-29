Porter notched 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 129-93 victory over Utah.

The 26-year-old forward supplied at least 20 points for the second straight contest as Porter extended his streak of games with double-digit points to 19. He's been more floor than ceiling during that run, averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 boards, 2.3 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while providing a reliable complement to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (hamstring) when the Nuggets are at full strength.