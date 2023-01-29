Porter racked up 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the 76ers.

It was all hands on deck for Denver in a marquee matchup against Philly, as Porter returned from a three-game absence while attending to a family matter and scored 20 or more points for only the third time in January, although he has drained multiple threes in 10 of 12 contests on the month. The 24-year-old continues to play a complementary role behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the Nuggets offense, but if the oft-injured Porter can stay on the court, he could see his numbers rise in the second half of the season.