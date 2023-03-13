Porter produced 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Nets.

After scoring only 19 total points over the prior two games, Porter returned to form Sunday, although it wasn't enough to end the Nuggets' brief losing skid. The fourth-year forward has scored 20 or more points in five of nine games since the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.9 threes over that stretch.