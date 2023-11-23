Porter had 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the Magic.

With Jamal Murray (hamstring) still sidelined, Porter stepped up as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic, producing his third game this season with 25 or more points while tying his season high in made three-pointers. The 25-year-old wing is averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 boards and 3.3 threes in the eight games Murray has missed so far, numbers slightly above his season averages.