Porter dropped 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-4 FT, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 124-122 victory over the Thunder.
Porter also hit a season high six three-pointers in Wednesday's win and went perfect from the free throw line for the third consecutive game. He is averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks in 36.9 minutes this season.
