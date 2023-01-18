Porter posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

Porter had things going on the offensive end Tuesday, going 9-of-13 from the floor en route to 23 points. Unfortunately, he added very little outside of the scoring, something that does put a cap on his overall value. At this point, he is one of those players whose floor almost matches their ceiling. He sits just outside the top 80 for the season, a rank he should be able to maintain without too much trouble moving forward.