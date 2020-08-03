Porter scored a game-high 37 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 44 minutes during Monday's 121-113 overtime win over the Thunder.

With the Nuggets' usual starting lineup decimated by injuries, the team needed someone other than Nikola Jokic to step up on offense, and Porter answered the call by setting a new career scoring high. It was also his sixth career double-double in 50 games. The 22-year-old's upside is undeniable if he can stay healthy, and right now he appears to be 100 percent fit.