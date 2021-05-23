Porter closed with 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt), nine rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 loss to Portland.

Porter could simply not find his range from the perimeter in the loss, yet still managed to score an efficient 25 points. He also failed to get to the free-throw line, something that he certainly needs to work on if he is to take the next step in his career. Coming off a career-best season, Porter and the Nuggets will look to get back on track when they host Game 2 on Monday.