Porter (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland.
Porter is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left hamstring tightness. If the 26-year-old remains on the shelf, Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time.
