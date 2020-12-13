Porter collected seven points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to the Warriors.

Porter started at power forward for the Nuggets, a role that seems as though it will stick to begin the season. After a breakout performance in the bubble, Porter has been rocketing up draft boards and is no longer flying under the radar. This is certainly a situation in which all value is lost, especially if he is going in the third round.