Porter recorded ten points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 127-99 loss to the Mavericks.
With Nikola Jocic (COVID 19 protocols) and Jamal Murray (COVID 19 protocols) sidelined, Porter was expected to take on a heavier offensive burden. However, he struggled from the field and ended up playing just 24 minutes. He will look to bounce back in Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
