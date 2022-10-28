Porter (back) said that he intends to play in Friday's game against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

While Porter is technically still considered questionable for the contest, it sounds like barring any setbacks, he'll rejoin the lineup for Friday's home game against Utah. In four appearances this season, the fourth-year forward has averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50 percent from three-point range.