Porter chipped in three points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter was held to single-digit points for the third time out of four games in this series. He's playing at less than 100 percent due to a shoulder issue and it's certainly impacting him. Through four games, he's hitting 31.4 percent from the field with 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers.