Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Continues to impress
Porter Jr. tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason victory over Phoenix.
Porter Jr. had another impressive outing Monday, scoring 11 points on efficient shooting, adding a combined three defensive stats. He is likely to be in the rotation from opening night although his exact role remains unclear. He could be worth a look with a final-round pick and those who do take the jump may have to exercise patience before seeing any reward on their investment.
