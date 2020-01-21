Porter had 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) and 14 rebounds in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

On a night when Denver was again without Jamal Murray (ankle). Gary Harris (groin) and Paul Millsap (knee), Porter played a career-high 30 minutes and put up his second-highest point total of the season. It was Porter's second double-double of the season -- and his second in the last three games. Porter also added four assists and a block, while finishing as a game-best plus-17.