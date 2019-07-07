Porter (knee) noted in an interview that he thinks he'll be able to "get out there" later in summer league, Ryan Greene of CBS Denver reports.

While the decision ultimately rests with the team, Porter is optimistic about his chances of recovering from a sprained knee in time to make a summer league appearance. There's plenty of reason to be cautious during exhibition play, but Porter also expressed in the interview how much he's been looking forward to 2019 summer league.