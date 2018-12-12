Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Impressing in workouts
Porter (back) is still without a return timetable, but he's impressed the team in recent workouts, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports.
Windhorst included the report as a mere tidbit in a recent article, but it's nonetheless positive news for the 13th overall pick, who fell in June's draft amid concerns about his back. Porter has been slowly recovering from surgery that robbed him of nearly his entire freshman season at Missouri, but he's ramped up his activity in recent weeks and, per Windhorst, has surprised the Nuggets with how well he's shooting the three. It remains to be seen when Porter might be cleared to make his debut, but whenever that day comes, the banged-up Nuggets will welcome him with open arms.
