Porter scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), collected five rebounds and blocked a shot in Friday's 96-92 win against the Celtics.

After sitting out versus Houston on Nov. 20, the 6-foot-10 forward played 10 minutes and grabbed five boards in a relatively low-scoring contest. The 21-year-old has played in most of Denver's games (nine of 14) but is averaging less than 10 minutes per game (9.1), suggesting the second-year player may not be gifted the chances to shine as some had hoped.