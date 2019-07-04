Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Likely out for summer league
Porter suffered a left knee sprain during a scrimmage Wednesday and is not expected to play in summer league, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Porter, a top high school prospect heading into the 2017-18 college season, missed all of last year due to a back injury. He was in line to make his professional debut at the 2019 summer league, but it looks like that won't be the case. There are no indications that the injury is serious, so Porter should be ready for training camp.
