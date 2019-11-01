Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Makes season debut in loss
Porter Jr. ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 loss to the Pelicans.
Porter Jr. made his season debut for the Nuggets, coming off the bench to score a team-high 15 points. he was basically the only bright spot for the Nuggets who were blown off the court during the third quarter. Will Barton (toe) was out for this game which certainly aided in Porter Jr. moving into the rotation. Those in standard leagues should not read too much into this as garbage time was also a factor. We would need to see him do it on a consistent basis before grabbing him.
