Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: 'Moving in right direction' in rehab
Porter, Jr. (back) remains without a firm timetable, but he's "moving in the right direction" in his recovery, according to GM Arturas Karnisovas, Sam Amco of AmicoHoops.net reports.
The fact that no timetable has been established is not much of a surprise given that the Nuggets don't want to take any chances with a player of Porter's pedigree. The 14th overall pick fell on draft night amid ongoing concerns about his back, which kept him out of nearly his entire freshman season at Missouri. While Porter said back in August that he's hoping to be ready for the start of the regular season, it's unclear if that timetable is realistic. From a fantasy perspective, expectations should be tempered for Porter, who's much more attractive in dynasty or multi-year formats. Even if he's cleared to play early in the season, Denver would likely bring him along slowly and closely monitor his workload.
