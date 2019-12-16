Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Nearly double-doubles in limited run
Porter put up nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 11 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 111-105 win over the Knicks.
Porter hasn't been a consistent member of the Nuggets' rotation this season, but he saw some action in a competitive contest while the team was down a key forward in Paul Millsap (quadriceps). The rookie made the most of his limited time on the court, nearly notching a double-double while establishing a new personal high in rebounds. Porter could see his role grow as he regains comfort following his nearly two-year absence from competitive basketball, but he'll still have difficulty finding regular run on a deep Nuggets roster.
