Porter (back) doesn't have a timetable for a return to the court, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

It was known since Draft Night that the Nuggets weren't going to rush Porter onto the court during his first year as a pro, so him not having a timeline for a return is perfectly on par with his other injury news so far. There's a chance that Porter could be worth a waiver-wire addition later in the season, but for now he's avoidable in most formats given the ambiguity of his injury situation and the Nuggets' early-season success without his help.