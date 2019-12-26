Porter tallied five points, one rebound and one assist in six minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to New Orleans.

Porter saw early run in this one but that was where the playing time ended. He ended with just six minutes and his role is certainly not what we had been hoping for. In fact, he has reached double-digits in playing time just four times during the month of December. He is outside the top-360 in standard leagues and there has been no indication things will be changing. Leave him on the waivers in basically all formats.