Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Out for start of camp
Porter Jr. (back) did not participate in Tuesday's opening day of training camp, T.J McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Porter stated in mid-August that he was pain-free and hoping to play in the opener, but the Nuggets have yet to place a timetable on his return. He should be considered day-to-day, though the fact that he wasn't dressed for practice isn't encouraging.
